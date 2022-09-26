The mini-budget: Robbing the poor to give to the rich

Opinion



It did not take long for politics to return after the Queen’s funeral, but it would be hard to say that things are “back to normal”.

Friday’s “mini budget” or “fiscal event”, or whatever you want to call it, was anything but normal.

In the midst of a Cost of Living Crisis, Liz Truss has decided that it is millionaires who need most help, rather than people on low or middle incomes.

The lowest earning households in Britain, worried about how they will get through the winter, having to choose between heating and eating, will save just £22.12 a year.

Someone earning £1million – and already getting the most help with their energy bills – will be handed another £55,000 a year.

In total more than half of the tax cuts will go to just the 5% richest people in the country.

This is so gobsmackingly unfair that it leaves you open-mouthed at the sheer moral obscenity of it.

What’s even worse is that this huge giveaway to the rich is completely unaffordable. The Government’s finances were already in tatters from Covid, but the Conservatives’ plans will cost hundreds of billions of pounds, and it is all going to come from extra borrowing. They won’t even touch the unearned profits of the energy companies to try and ease the cost.

And who has to repay this borrowing? It’s you and me, and our children, and their children. We will all be paying for the Conservatives’ generosity to the mega-rich for decades to come. It truly is a case of Robin Hood in reverse – robbing the poor to give to the rich.

The Conservatives claim this massive giveaway will get the economy going and lead to massive extra growth which can then be used to pay for public services.



This seems, to put it mildly, extremely unlikely. The economy is teetering on the edge of recession and people are already cutting back their spending. Giving all but the extremely wealthy a few extra quid in their pay packet each week is unlikely to change this.

If the promised growth doesn’t appear, then the country’s finances will be left devastated.

The Conservatives are taking a huge all-or-nothing gamble – but with our money, and only after making sure that they and their rich mates will be OK whatever the result.

Governments weren’t supposed to be able to do this anymore. It’s why the Office of Budgetary Responsibility was set up – to warn against such reckless policies.

Instead, the Government refused even to let them comment. That tells you all you need to know about how irresponsible the Conservatives are being.

They might have thought they could evade scrutiny by gagging the OBR, but the unprecedented reaction of the currency markets tells its own story. The pound plunged in value following the mini-budget, falling to levels not seen since the 1980s.

This has real-world consequences for you and me. Everything we import into this country – which includes most oil, gas, food and electrical equipment – will now become more expensive. Any small amount of extra money we receive in tax cuts will be wiped out by further increases in prices.