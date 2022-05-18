Ipswich Borough Council leader to stand down from role after 12 years

David Ellesmere, Leader of Ipswich Borough Council plans to stand down in the next year. - Credit: Archant

The leader of Ipswich Borough Council is set to stand down from the role and take a "well-earned rest".

David Ellesmere, Ipswich Labour leader, said he would not seek re-election after his third term in charge of the council comes to an end in 2023.

He plans to make an announcement at tonight's council meeting.

Mr Ellesmere said: "What I'll announce tonight is that this is going to be my last 12 months as leader. In 2019 I was given a term of office for four years, which comes to an end next year, and I won't be looking to renew it.

"I will continue as a councillor, but I have been leading the council for 12 years, which is longer than anybody else since the council was established in 1974 – so I think it is time to turn it over to somebody else."

"My plan will be to take a well-earned rest. But I intend to carry on representing my constituents in Gipping Ward. And I look forward to having more time to devote to my ward role."