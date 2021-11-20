Deadline nears for Felixstowe groups to apply for slice of £25,000 funding

Felixstowe Town Council awarded £600 to the 6th Old Felixstowe Scout Group during the pandemic to purchase an outdoor shelter in a Covid grant. - Credit: 6th Old Felixstowe Scout Group

A total of £25,000 is up for grabs as part of an annual grant allowance by Felixstowe Town Council.

Groups and organisation that put on activities to benefit those living in the town have until November 30 to apply for a grant from the town council.

The council still has £15,000 available to award to outreach work, community events, equipment and projects that make a positive environmental impact in the town.

Among recent beneficiaries is the town's branch of Save the Children and Rotary Club of Felixstowe received £373.82 towards reducing the carbon footprint of Santa's sleigh when Father Christmas and Rudolph visit the town in December.

The groups have been able to swap out the ageing on-board petrol generator to allow Santa to tour the town on a battery operated system, including their festive lights and music.

A spokesperson for Felixstowe Town Council said: “Applying for a grant couldn’t be simpler – just tell us how the project will make a positive impact on Felixstowe and provide some details of the costs involved.

"There is clear guidance on our website on how to fill out the form and the staff at the Town Hall are always happy to help with the process.”

A grant worth £600 was awarded to the 6th Old Felixstowe Scout Group during the pandemic to purchase an outdoor shelter.

The shelter has new shelving with storage boxes to make it easier for the group to sanitise items and wallets with new stationery so the children could have their own individual equipment.

The scout grant was among 13 coronavirus grants given out, with the Citizens Advice Bureau receiving £3,000 in Covid funding to help with their Covid-19 response.

Other funded projects included £1,000 to the Felixstowe and Corinthians Cricket Club towards replacement netting for practice facilities.

Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, the town council has extended the grants to support groups looking to make a positive environmental impact.

To find out more about how to apply for a grant from Felixstowe Town Council, or to download an application form, visit: www.felixstowe.gov.uk/grants .

Groups can contact deputy town clerk, Debbie Frost, on 01394 288192 or via email to debbie.frost@felixstowe.gov.uk.