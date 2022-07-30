Litterbugs leave park left in 'deplorable' and 'dangerous' condition

Cavendish Park in Felixstowe was left in a "deplorable" state - Credit: Contributed

An East Suffolk Council chief has condemned the "deplorable" condition of a litter-strewn park by the Suffolk coast.

Earlier this week, Cavendish Park in Felixstowe was pictured in an untidy state, with litter scattered across the ground near the bins.

Councillor James Mallinder has condemned the litter at the park - Credit: Contributed

Councillor James Maillnder, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for the Environment, said: "This area was discovered in a deplorable condition by one of our mobile street cleaning operatives on Thursday morning.

"It has since been cleared up, and any damage reported for repair, but there is simply no excuse for it happening in the first place.

"It's unsightly, unpleasant, and potentially dangerous to wildlife and people.

Cavendish Park in Felixstowe - Credit: Contributed

"The debris that’s left behind doesn't just clean itself away.

"It's a time-consuming and unpleasant task for our refuse crews to clear up, which it has been in this case, but I would urge people to please act responsibly and use a bin to dispose of your litter.

"If the bin is full, take your litter home.”