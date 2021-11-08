Sustainability key for Felixstowe's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate 70 years on the throne in June 2022 - Credit: PA

Felixstowe civic committee has advised organisers of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations that the event should be 'environmentally sound'.

The full town council will this week decide whether or not to approve underwriting funds to the sum of £30,000 to put on an event marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A meeting of the civic committee on October 20 agreed that "with the Jubilee being such a significant national and historic event", the town council should "underwrite the event to a significant sum that would allow the celebrations to succeed".

Money that had been earmarked for the 75th VE Day anniversary celebrations, which were cancelled due to the pandemic, is included in the £30,000 figure and funding will be sought from other sources.

It was also specified that the event should be "a sustainable and environmentally sound event and not involve any fireworks, balloons, single use plastic or other non-sustainable activities" to keep it in accordance with the council's climate emergency declaration.

You may also want to watch:

The bank holiday weekend runs from June 2 to June 5, commemorating the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Current plans include a procession to the Town Hall for the national proclamation on Thursday, June 2, followed by a brass band and a beacon-lighting on the same evening.

Other music and celebratory events will be held at the Beachside Events Area and in the wider community across the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It is being co-ordinated by the organisers of the Felixstowe Carnival, the Felixstowe Branch of the Royal British Legion and East Suffolk Council.

It has also been confirmed the tree planting for the Queen's Green Canopy is Friday, March 11, which is 70 days into the year.

A decision on funding will be made at the Felixstowe Town Council meeting on Wednesday, November 10, starting at 7.30pm.