'Ugly side of Ipswich' – Large bins in street blamed for rise in fly-tipping
- Credit: Glenn Brown
An angry resident who claims new bins have led to increased fly-tipping in the area said his street has become the "ugly side of Ipswich".
The pathway close to Vernon Street, in the Stoke area of Ipswich, was once a clean and pleasant part of the town, according to Glenn Brown.
But when two bins were installed near the Co-op shop, not far from Bridge Street, Mr Brown said the situation changed.
His pictures detail rubbish strewn around the pathway near Vernon Street at the corner of Austin and Tyler Streets.
Mr Brown said: "I would like to bring an issue to your attention that many people will feel is the uglier side of Ipswich.
"The two large bins have only increased fly-tipping as they realise that whatever they tip there will be removed at some point, rather than taking their waste to the tip.
"It's clear that this issue is causing health and hygiene problems as there is food and dirty nappies as well as rats. It makes our area look uncared for and ugly.
"It seems the council is not taking care of the problem and letting our ward down.
"I am pretty sure my single concern is not the only one in our ward, but I feel if something is not said the issue will only continue."
Ipswich Borough Council said in a statement: “We have installed two larger household waste bins at the existing recycling area on the corner of Austin Street and Tyler Street as part of a trial.
"The bins, which are regularly emptied, are there to be used by local residents. During this ongoing trial we are pleased to report the bins have in general been used correctly, other than two instances where waste was put beside the bins, this waste was cleared swiftly by one of our teams as soon as we were made aware.”
Photos taken by the Ipswich Star on Monday show a fridge left by the bins and the rubbish cleaned away.
To report fly-tipping go to ipswich.gov.uk/report or call 01473 433000.