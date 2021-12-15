Ipswich flytipping increase 'thought to be due to Covid lockdown'

Farmer Tom Walne is unhappy about an incident of fly-tipping on Old Norwich Road in Claydon - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The number of flytipping incidents reported in Ipswich has risen from last year - but is down by more than 25% on 2018-19 figures.

In data released by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs it was revealed that 624 flytipping reports were made in the 2020-21 financial year.

Of these, 489 - more than three-quarters - were on highway land and 69 (11%) were on council land.

Household waste was the most commonly found waste type, with 101 black bags found and removed and 396 items classed as 'other household waste'.

A total of 49 white goods incidents were reported throughout the year, as were eight tyres and 18 other electrical items.

In total, 563 actions against flytipping were taken by Ipswich Borough Council, with 480 investigations launched and 26 warning letters delivered.

Only one fixed penalty notice was handed out during the year.

Compared to the rest of the country, Ipswich had fewer incidents per 1,000 people (just 4.6) than both the England and East of England average.

On average, the number of incidents in the region per 1,000 people was 18.6. This rose to 20.1 per 1,000 people when looking at England as a whole.

Last year, there were 463 incidents of flytipping reported by Ipswich local authority, down from 869 in 2018-19.

Suffolk's Flytipping Action Group (STAG) commented: "As per the national picture, Suffolk saw an increase in the number of fly-tips reported in 20/21, up from 2,451 incidents in 2019/20 to 3,223 incidents in 2020/21.

"This is thought to be due to the Covid lockdown in terms of both decreased opportunities for lawful disposal (access to HWRCs, charity shops closed etc) as well as potentially increased reporting in terms of more people walking in their local area etc.

"Covid has also placed restrictions on the way some incidents have been investigated, by impacting on opportunities for face-to-face interviewing etc. However, overall, enforcement actions have increased compared to the previous year, in contrast to the national picture.

"Councils continue to investigate all fly-tips where evidence is found and would encourage members of the public who either witness or find fly-tipping to report it to us.

"The councils continue to work together, along with external partners including the Environment Agency, to combat fly-tipping. This includes promoting the S.C.R.A.P Flytipping message to ensure residents don't fall prey to unlicensed waste carriers."

In 2020/21, Suffolk councils undertook: