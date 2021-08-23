Kesgrave office building could be converted into flats
An office block in Kesgrave could be converted into flats, should it receive approval from East Suffolk Council.
Developers have submitted an application for prior approval to convert Foxwood House, in Dobbs Lane, into six flats.
Three flats would occupy each floor – all of which having two bedrooms – while the car park would comprise of 15 spaces.
Approval had previously been granted in 2018 to convert the building into eight flats, which was unanimously supported by Kesgrave Town Council.
The latest application however has not won their approval, with the council's committee raising concerns over the loss of employment.
Neighbours have also voiced their concerns over increased traffic in the area, although developers have quoted a report into the 2018 application which deemed it "unlikely" for the change of use to have a detrimental impact on local traffic.
A decision on the application is expected to be made by the end of the month.
