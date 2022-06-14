News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Free-to-use Wi-Fi coming to Felixstowe to get visitors online

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:22 AM June 14, 2022
Felixstowe town centre, where average rateable values are set to increase by 18.7%. Picture: GREGG B

Free Wi-Fi is being launched in Felixstowe - Credit: Gregg Brown

Free-to-use public Wi-Fi is being launched in Felixstowe in a bid to get locals and visitors online.

Introduced by East Suffolk Council, the Wi-Fi is part of a range of digital projects taking place across the East Suffolk district to strengthen the  economy and improve connectivity.

An official, free-to-use public Wi-Fi ‘switch-on’ celebration will take place in the Triangle area of Felixstowe town centre at 2pm on Friday, June 17.

The launch is part of the East Suffolk Digital Towns programme which aims to digitally transform market towns through the installation of free public Wi-Fi, digital footfall counter and town marketing platforms, as well as a business support programme.

In Felixstowe, specially designed signage will be put in place across the town to indicate where the Wi-Fi is available.

Supported by funding from the Getting Building Fund and New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Innovative Projects fund, the new technology will be combined with bespoke business support, helping local businesses to grow.

The scheme was piloted in Framlingham in 2019 and the free public Wi-Fi has already been launched in the main shopping areas of Lowestoft, as well as the seafront areas, with an ambition for other market towns to follow later this year.

The service is provisionally scheduled to also be available in Woodbridge, Southwold, Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth, Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham by October 2022.

Suffolk Live News
East Suffolk Council
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

A group of travellers have set up camp in Martlesham Park and Ride

East Suffolk Council

Councillor says travellers at park and ride should be allowed to stay

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have pitched up in an Ipswich car park

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up at Ipswich sports centre car park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Portman Road aerial

Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich Tories concerned about cost of aquatic centre

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Dragon Boat Racing taking place at Ipswich Wet Dock. Picture: Danielle Booden

Gallery

Perfect weather brings out hundreds to Ipswich Dragon Boat races

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon