Free-to-use Wi-Fi coming to Felixstowe to get visitors online

Free-to-use public Wi-Fi is being launched in Felixstowe in a bid to get locals and visitors online.

Introduced by East Suffolk Council, the Wi-Fi is part of a range of digital projects taking place across the East Suffolk district to strengthen the economy and improve connectivity.

An official, free-to-use public Wi-Fi ‘switch-on’ celebration will take place in the Triangle area of Felixstowe town centre at 2pm on Friday, June 17.

The launch is part of the East Suffolk Digital Towns programme which aims to digitally transform market towns through the installation of free public Wi-Fi, digital footfall counter and town marketing platforms, as well as a business support programme.

In Felixstowe, specially designed signage will be put in place across the town to indicate where the Wi-Fi is available.

Supported by funding from the Getting Building Fund and New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Innovative Projects fund, the new technology will be combined with bespoke business support, helping local businesses to grow.

The scheme was piloted in Framlingham in 2019 and the free public Wi-Fi has already been launched in the main shopping areas of Lowestoft, as well as the seafront areas, with an ambition for other market towns to follow later this year.

The service is provisionally scheduled to also be available in Woodbridge, Southwold, Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth, Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham by October 2022.