Council's £1.4m bid to make Ipswich safer and more attractive

Part of the bid is aimed at improving Ipswich town centre's Christmas offer. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich council is bidding for nearly £1.4m to increase the police presence and support businesses in the town centre.

The borough is looking for £1,381,860 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund to improve many aspects of the town centre.

The main elements of the Council’s bid proposal are:

Extra police resources for the town centre. If successful the bid will pay for three extra Police Community Support Officers dedicated to patrolling the town centre during the day.

A package of support for town centre retailers in the run-up to Christmas with free bus services in Ipswich on the four Sundays and the five Thursday late-night shopping days before Christmas 2022, additional Christmas events and a promotion of Ipswich Central’s Ipswich Gift Card to support local independent retailers.

In total, 14 different projects have been submitted by the Council to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which the Government has set up – largely to replace EU funding.

While this is not all new money, this is the first time that District and Borough Councils have been responsible for submitting proposals for use of such funds.

The Bid was worked up in partnership with many local organisations and has the support of the MPs Dr Dan Poulter and Tom Hunt.

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere said: “We know that people are worried about safety in the town centre so the bid for extra money for the police is rightly the centrepiece of our Shared Prosperity Fund bid.

"But there is much more with support for town centre retailers, help to start and grow businesses, and improve the skills of young people.

"I am sure the government will see the benefit of these projects and will agree to our bid”.

Mr Hunt added: "I will be supporting our bid for the UK Shared Prosperity fund however I can in Westminster.

"I am especially pleased to see that there is an emphasis in the bid on Town centre police resources.

"While we have seen additional resources for Town centre policing in the evening through the Safer Streets Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity fund would increase patrol capacity in the day.

"This is something I know is important to many of my constituents. Meanwhile, I am continuing to fight for a fairer funding formula for Suffolk policing, as this is something I still strongly feel can be improved."



