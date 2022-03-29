News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Plans for 'green depot' submitted by Ipswich Borough Council

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 2:51 PM March 29, 2022
Indicative image of the new green depot for Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich Borough Council's planned carbon neutral depot. - Credit: Ashton Smith Associates.

Ipswich Borough Council has submitted an application for a green depot, which is set to be carbon neutral.

Council-owned Handford Developments and Ashton Smiths architects have led the designs, which includes solar panels, wind turbines to generate electricity, and electric vehicle charging points. 

Chair of Handford Developments, Colin Kreidewolf says: “It has been remarkably straightforward – with the right expertise – to design a depot that meets the Council’s operational needs, BREEAM outstanding criteria and is carbon neutral.

"We have shown how it can be done and would encourage all developers to target a carbon neutral approach to new facilities by putting sustainability into the heart of design”.

Should the plans be given the green light, the depot is set to be operational by Autumn 2023, providing a home for the council's refuse and recycling, street cleansing, and housing maintenance teams.

