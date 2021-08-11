News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Greens stand aside for LibDems in East Suffolk by-election

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 11:30 AM August 11, 2021    Updated: 11:39 AM August 11, 2021
Nacton village

The Orwell and Villages ward includes Nacton as well as the Trimley villages. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Coastal Green Party has urged its supporters to vote Liberal Democrat in Thursday's by-election in the Orwell Ward of East Suffolk Council.

It has stood down after the LibDems did not put up a candidate in the recent Aldeburgh and Leiston by-election where the Greens won one of two seats up for election - a gain from the Conservatives who held the other seat.

The ward includes villages between Ipswich and Felixstowe, including Nacton and the Trimleys, and returned two Conservative councillors in 2019. Melissa Allen stepped down from the council earlier this year - prompting the by-election.

The Greens and Liberal Democrats form a joint group on the council alongside Independent councillors. The LibDemn candidate is Mike Ninnmey, an experienced former councillor from Felixstowe who has long experience of local government in Suffolk.

His party did not stand in the council elections in 2019 in the seat but the Greens came 400 votes behind the winning Conservative candidates.

East Suffolk News
Suffolk

