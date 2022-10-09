School's proposals to improve safety further with 2m tall fencing

An Ipswich primary school is seeking to install new fencing to improve safety further at its site.

Gusford Primary School, in Sheldrake Drive, has submitted a planning application to Ipswich Borough Council asking for permission to replace existing timber fencing with new 2.2m welded metal mesh panels.

The school has around 630 pupils and is part of the Active Learning Trust.

The renovation would also include the installation of new automated vehicle and pedestrian access gates.

In the plans, the academy sets out the need for the new fencing as its current layout is "currently insecure" and pupils, who are of vulnerable age, can leave site without permission.

A lack of adequate fencing and no automated vehicular access gate cannot prevent trespassing on the school premises.

The proposal aims to improve the school’s high standard for safeguarding its pupils.

In the statement, the school said that those improvements will “enable the school to have control of who enters and exits the school premises, improving the overall security of the school thus safeguarding students and staff”.

The plans said: "This project must be completed for the Academy to discharge its safeguarding duties, without the funding the school is not providing a safe and safe learning environment for its students"

Visitors to the site would have to engage with the telecom system first at the reception, whereby they are granted access at the discretion of the staff.