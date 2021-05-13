Plans to turn Ipswich office into housing resubmitted with less flats
- Credit: Archant
Plans to turn a former Ipswich office into flats could go ahead with fewer homes proposed.
Developers Haven House Ipswich Ltd originally asked Ipswich Borough Council to approve the conversion of the former HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) office, in Lower Brook Street, into 75 flats back in February.
But Haven House was refused this planning application on the former office site – opposite Turret Lane – by IBC and resubmitted their plans recently.
In its February decision notice, the borough council highlighted the lack of natural light in some of the flats as the reason for refusing its application.
The new planning application, advertised on May 10, is to change it from offices into 49 homes.
Speculation on the future of Haven House has been ongoing since HMRC announced its closure in 2015.
It revealed at the time that the move, to the same building as insurance giants AXA, would see 97 job losses.
If you want to comment or see the application search the reference number 21/00449/P3JPA on IBC's planning portal.
