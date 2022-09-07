First and last chance to see Ipswich heritage gems

The restored merchant's house at 4 College Street in Ipswich will be open for the first time at the weekend. - Credit: Ipswich Council

This year's Heritage Open Days will give people in Ipswich the first and (almost) the last chance to see inside two of the town's most historic buildings.

Number 4 College Street will be open on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 4pm to give people the chance to see the major restoration work that has been carried out.

The building is owned by the council which is still seeking tenants to take it on – and it is set to become a major landmark for the Waterfront area of Ipswich.

While one building opens, another closes. Ipswich Museum will be welcoming visits for Heritage Open Days – but is set to close this autumn to allow it to be rebuilt thanks to a huge lottery grant.

Ipswich Museum will be closed for two years to allow its redevelopment. - Credit: Ipswich Council

The project at the museum will take see it close for two years while building work takes place to make it more attractive for the 21st century.

They are just two of the Ipswich buildings that will be open over the weekend.

Some others, like the Town Hall and The Hold at the Waterfront, are open to visitors much more frequently – but this weekend they will offer visitors the chance to see behind the scenes.

Others are places that are not generally open to the public including the Willis Building and the Masonic Hall in Soane Street.

Somewhere else opening its doors is Ipswich School on Henley Road – the current school building dates from the Victorian era but the institution can trace its history back to 1399 and claims Thomas Wolsey asa pupil.

St Clement's church in Ipswich is being converted into an arts centre. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

One building that may be familiar to many visitors is St Clement's Church near the Waterfront – but while outside it might look much the same, inside it will be the first chance many will have to see how it has been transformed into a community space.

It has had a new floor laid and work has been carried out to the walls to turn it into a performance and arts centre.

St Clement's church has been transformed internally. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trust that runs it is currently appealing for funds to build public toilets for its visitors – but it is already hosting a growing number of events that are open to the public.