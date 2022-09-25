Fresh plans submitted for new home for AFC Kesgrave

Straight Road has a 60mph speed limit and residents say increased use will endanger road safety - Credit: Google StreetView

Fresh plans have been submitted to try to overcome objections to proposals to turn land on the edge of Ipswich into a new outdoor sports site.

Previous plans to use the former Hollies Sports Centre and Social Club in Straight Road, Foxhall, as a new home for AFC Kesgrave, one of Suffolk's fastest-growing football clubs, were withdrawn.

The plans - originally submitted early last year - generated a wide range of objections with highways chiefs urging rejection because of road safety reasons, saying there would not be enough room to create necessary visibility splays and not enough room for tractors and coaches to pass on 60mph Straight Road.

It is around 20 years since the site at The Hollies - the former BT and Civil Service sports and social club site - was used for sport.

Now Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA) has submitted fresh plans to East Suffolk Council to create six football pitches to accommodate youth five-a-side, seven-a-side and nine-a-side games, and 11-a-side pitches suitable for both older youth and adult football on the 21-acre site.

There would also be a new access to the site and a 150-space car park.

AFC Kesgrave celebrate after winning the Suffolk Junior Cup in 2018 - the club is hoping to move to a new 20-acre site at The Hollies at Foxhall

In new documents submitted to the council, Hollins Architects and Surveyors, for the SAA, detail changes made to overcome highways concerns.

They say the new access would be constructed in accordance with SCC Highways Development contract standard approved drawings, and the visibility splay will meet the required standards.

The documents add: "It should be noted that there will be NO coaches entering the site with a minibus for away teams only on rare occasions using the site entrance."

However, residents of the 14 properties at The Hollies, off Straight Road, and the Foxhall parish council, are still not happy.

The parish council said: "We are surprised that a new application has been submitted for this site with only a few changes to the previous application which generated numerous objections from local residents, the parish council and Suffolk County Council Highways.

"It is clear that Straight Road and adjoining roads such as Monument Farm Lane are inadequate to cope with the additional traffic such a development will bring particularly over the short time frame the pitches would be in use. This will no doubt lead to traffic chaos in and around Straight Road and will therefore be very detrimental to highway safety."

Carol Grimsey, of civil and traffic engineering consultants GH Bullard and Associates LLP, on behalf of the residents of The Hollies, carried out a detailed analysis of all the road routes in the area and felt the local junctions and proposed site access are "not capable of sustaining any increase in use" and the application should be refused on highway safety grounds.