When will my bins be collected this Christmas?

Ipswich residents are being reminded of when their bins are being collected this Christmas - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich Borough Council has announced when bin collections will take place over Christmas this year.

People will see no changes to their black and blue bin collections over Christmas and New Year.

However, the council will be pausing the brown bin service for two weeks after Christmas to allow crews to concentrate on picking up extra waste and recycling.

The last brown bin collections for 2021 will take place between Tuesday, December 14 and Friday, December 24.

This means there will be no brown bin collections on or between Tuesday, December 28 and Tuesday, January 11.

Council bosses are reminding people that their bins should be out by 6am on their collection day.

They added that council will collect Christmas trees for free if they are left out by their brown bin.

Chris Taylor, an operations manager at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “We know that extra waste is usually generated over Christmas so we would encourage residents to recycle as much as possible in their blue bins and get food savvy with their leftovers – you can find lots of tips and recipes online.

"We also advise people to check what they can and can’t recycle so that they don't contaminate their blue bins with items that can't be recycled.

"In Ipswich, you can’t recycle cartons, soft plastics or glass in your blue bin, and only some wrapping paper can be recycled.

"If it’s plastic-lined (shiny), foil effect or glitter paper then don’t put it in your blue bin.

"If you’re unsure whether or not it's recyclable, try the scrunch test.

"Scrunch it into a ball and if it stays scrunched it's most likely paper and can be recycled (as long as it’s glitter free), but if it pops open again then it is most likely the plastic or foil variety that can't be recycled.”