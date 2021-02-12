Published: 5:32 PM February 12, 2021

Ipswich bin teams will be out on Saturday to mob up outstanding refuse collections. - Credit: Paul Geater

Ipswich council will have nine of its refuse trucks on the town's roads on Saturday in a bid to mop up the last of the bins that were left because of the snow and ice this week.

On Friday, 80% of bins in the south-west of the town were emptied.

However, crews struggled with the pavement conditions more than road access.

Ice and snow build-up made manoeuvring swiftly difficult and progress was steady but not rapid.

A significant amount of catch-up work has been completed by the additional vehicles and the council has only a handful of streets now outstanding from the beginning of the week - around 200 streets are now awaiting collections in total.

The teams have been grateful for messages of thanks on social media - and the crews have visited a number of streets where residents have shown their appreciation directly.

The council has appealed to anyone whose bins have not been emptied to leave them out because they will get to them and will collect additional waste, so please leave securely.