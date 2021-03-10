News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Ipswich Regent backstage upgrades 'just the first phase' in planned improvements

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:30 AM March 10, 2021   
The Regent in Ipswich has been closed in response to Coronavirus and after the Prime Minister's spee

A £300,000 upgrade to the backstage facilities of Ipswich Regent has been agreed by the borough council - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Plans for a £300,000 upgrade of Ipswich's Regent Theatre in a bid to attract bigger shows have been agreed - and will be just the first phase in exciting future plans, say council bosses.

Ipswich Borough Council's executive on Tuesday night agreed to pursue work that will see a modular building created behind the theatre to increase and improve dressing room and backstage facilities for performers and touring shows.

The £300,000 project will be built over the summer and be ready in time for the beginning of the autumn season in September.

Sarah Barber, Ipswich councillor, said the move would create an 'attractive retail offer' Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for the town centre, Sarah Barber, said it marked a commitment to a well-loved venue

Councillor Sarah Barber, portfolio holder for the town centre, said: "It's really good news to have this, that we will actually be using some of the money from the capital budget to really demonstrate our commitment to the Regent Theatre, and this will be phase one of some ongoing improvements to a building that is really loved through Ipswich.

"It has provided so much joy for the town and the surrounding area."

Council officers said the intention was for work not to disrupt any potential use of the theatre, although ongoing government Covid-19 restrictions means a date for the return of shows is not yet clear.

You may also want to watch:

It has not yet been made clear what future upgrade plans will contain, but it is understood those will not just be to backstage areas.

Borough council leader David Ellesmere said: "This is good news for the Regent. This is one of our facilities that has closed throughout Covid, so it will be fantastic to see it re-open again.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
  2. 2 Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts birthday photo to Instagram
  3. 3 Motorist 'shaken' after hitting garden wall to avoid school crash
  1. 4 Woman in her 80s has bag stolen during Ipswich distraction theft
  2. 5 Tributes to former bus driver who 'would do anything for anybody'
  3. 6 Residents demand answers as new footbridge closed with no explanation
  4. 7 Town’s old electricity building has ‘proud’ new owner
  5. 8 Drug driver who ran red light and caused crash avoids prison
  6. 9 Matchday Live: Town level as Wilson heads home for Cook's men
  7. 10 Villagers left frightened after thief entered cars at night

"This is just the first phase in some of the improvements that we hope to see to the Regent over time."

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere has urged people to stick to the coronavirus rules. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said the Regent backstage works would be phase one in planned upgrades - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The authority said that the upgraded facilities will provide more comfort to performers and crew, and could attract larger or more varied shows to the town.

It marks a positive step forward for the historic venue, which has played host to the likes of The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Foo Fighters over the years, either under its old guise as the Gaumont or as its current name.

Last year, the council was forced to close the box office there as part of cost saving measures under emergency budgets necessitated by the financial impact of Covid-19, with that now set to be an online and phone service going forward.

Regent Theatre
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jack Whomes has been freed from prison after serving 23 years for the Essex Boys murders

'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Eastgate Street in Bury St Edmunds

Property of the Week

What does £400k buy if you are house hunting in Suffolk?

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Ellie Smy was left shaken after she was knocked off her bike on a roundabout during a bike ride

Teen cyclist knocked off bike at A12 roundabout and left by driver

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance landed in Alexandra Park this morning. 

Air ambulance lands in Ipswich park to assist with medical emergency

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus