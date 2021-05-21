News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich council decision-making executive changes planned

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:30 AM May 21, 2021   
Ipswich Borough Council offices, Grafton House

Changes to Ipswich Borough Council's executive will be confirmed over the coming weeks

Some changes to the decision-making executive committee of Ipswich Borough Council are set to be confirmed over the coming weeks after it was decided not to fill the current vacancy.

Prior to the 2021 elections Ipswich Borough Council's Labour administration had nine members with specific portfolios in addition to executive member without portfolio Ian Fisher, Conservative opposition group leader.

But portfolio holder for communities Sophie Meudec was not re-elected in this month's polls, meaning her responsibilities must now be covered.

During Wednesday night's annual meeting - the first in-person meeting of the authority in more than a year - Labour leader David Ellesmere confirmed a like-for-like replacement was not planned.

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere

Ipswich Borough Council Labour leader David Ellesmere said the communities portfolio would be shared among existing executive members

"As a result of former councillor Sophie Meudec not being re elected this May there is a vacancy on the executive," he said.

"I would like to put on record my thanks to Sophie for her time on the executive - she was an excellent member of the executive and portfolio holder, she will be sorely missed by many people.

"I am not proposing to fill that vacancy but will extend Sophie's former responsibilities among existing portfolio holders. I will announce the new portfolios shortly.

"The decision not to fill that vacancy will make a small saving to the council's special responsibility allowances, which I think is important given the financial situation we are still facing as a result of Covid."


