New base for Ipswich bin collection, recycling and street cleaning teams

Natalie Sadler

Published: 5:30 AM December 8, 2021
Bin collections change from April 1

The New Way site would be a hub for refuse and recycling teams

Plans to convert the former Le Bronze Alloys site in Ipswich into a 'green' depot for the borough's street cleaning, refuse and recycling, and housing maintenance teams have taken a step forward.

Outline plans have been drawn up for the site in New Way and will be presented to Ipswich Borough Council's Executive next week, including plans to create a charging station to help the council convert to an all-electric vehicle fleet.

The new depot would replace the current aging facility on the Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate and provide a home for the council’s refuse, recycling, street cleaning and housing maintenance teams.

The new hub is designed with the aim of achieving a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating for environmental sustainability – the highest such rating available – and to play a big part in meeting the council’s carbon neutrality by 2030 pledge.

The new depot would enable the council’s continued vehicle replacement programme and which is destined to see the whole council fleet move to electric vehicles or using sustainable fuels.

It would allow for expansion of refuse collections to serve new homes in the borough as well changes to the service should the Government’s Resources and Waste Strategy come to fruition.

Storage will be centralised at the site, allowing the council to re-let or redevelop storage sites across the borough, and the site will also make it easier to maintain the high standards of safety requires.

An onsite vehicle maintenance unit would be included to ensure that the council’s fleet is maintained in the most efficient way, and there may be space left over on the site to enable the development of light industrial units for rent at a later date. 

If the Executive members agree to progress the project, and provide the necessary funding, then Handford Developments, which is developing the depot for the council, would submit a planning application in the New Year.

Work could st

art as soon as the bid is approved and the site could be occupied by summer 2023, ahead of the lease on its current depot expiring. 

Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Environment and Climate Change, said: “This flagship project is a great investment in our operations, our staff and the environment.

"The new depot will both enable us to continue meeting the borough’s refuse and recycling needs and be a base to maintain our council homes for decades to come.”

