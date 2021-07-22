News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Concerns raised over plans for 750 homes beside Chantry Park

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:30 AM July 22, 2021   
A CGI indicative image of what the Wolsey Grange Two development could look like in Ipswich

A CGI indicative image of what the Wolsey Grange Two development could look like in Ipswich - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Concerns have been raised over a 750-strong home development that could be built beside Chantry Park in Ipswich.

Officers at Ipswich Borough Council have recommended that the planning application for land next to the A1071, London Road and Hadleigh Road, which could include a primary school, be objected to. 

They say the planning authority for this area, Babergh District Council, needs to consider the impacts on Chantry Park, the detrimental impact on highway capacity, and serious adverse impacts on air quality from the additional homes. 

Land off London Road, Ipswich, which could be developed for Wolsey Grange Two

Land off London Road, Ipswich, which could be developed for Wolsey Grange Two - Credit: Google Maps

Some of these impacts could be overcome for Chantry Park if a legal agreement made up of a £934,749 contribution and £1,544,663 for a 15-year maintenance plan became part of the application, IBC officers said in a briefing document to councillors. 

IBC officers also recommend a buffer to limit the impact on the biggest park in Ipswich, which could be at Red House Farm, a Grade II listed farmhouse and barn, and the main area at the northern end of the site next to the River Gipping.

Suffolk Preservation Society also wants more done to protect the farm and park as the current plans could "cause medium to high levels of less than substantial heritage harm". 

You may also want to watch:

"There should be the inclusion of a foot/cycle bridge from this area of open space across to the Sproughton Nature Reserve," the IBC report adds. 

It also asks that HGVs working on the site do not pass through central Ipswich, which would have an impact on air quality, and there should be a consideration on how the plans effect pollution. 

Land off Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, which could be developed for Wolsey Grange Two

Land off Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, which could be developed for Wolsey Grange Two - Credit: Google Maps

The Ipswich & East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) also asked for funding for increased capacity at Hawthorn Drive Surgery, as part of the development. 

The building work will form the second phase of the five steps of Taylor Wimpey's development Wolsey Grange. 

A spokeswoman for Taylor Wimpey said: “We are thankful to everyone who has been involved in this submission, including members of the local community who shared their feedback on our detailed proposals.

"We look forward to the decision from Babergh District Council, which is expected later in 2021."   

Ipswich Borough Council will meet on Wednesday, July 28 to consider the report. It will then put its recommendations to Babergh District Council, who will make the final decision. 

