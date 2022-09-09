News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Book of condolences for Queen to be opened at Ipswich Town Hall

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:31 AM September 9, 2022
The Deputy Mayor of Ipswich, Councillor Elizabeth Hughes, entering a message into Book of Condolences

The Deputy Mayor of Ipswich, Councillor Elizabeth Hughes, entering a message into Book of Condolences - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A book of condolences for the Queen has been opened at Ipswich Town Hall on the Cornhill.

Councillor Elizabeth Hughes, Deputy Mayor of Ipswich, entered the first message of condolence in the book on behalf of the people of Ipswich.

The book is available at the Town Hall from 10am until 5pm seven days a week, until the close of the national mourning period.

Afterwards, the book of condolences will be sent to Suffolk Archives at The Hold, near the Waterfront.

Flowers can be left at the front of the Town Hall and this will also remain in place until the end of the national mourning.

A national Book of Condolences is available online.

The Queen
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 near the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich has been closed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash between lorry and car outside Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The BBC filming in Saxmundham for a special episode of the Detectorists written, directerd and starr

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Cricketers in Ipswich town centre is currently closed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

The Cricketers reopens after 'issues with the toilets'

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Were you a regular punter in the 1970s? Picture: PAUL NIXON

Pubs

9 Ipswich pubs we wish had never closed

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon