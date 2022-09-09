Book of condolences for Queen to be opened at Ipswich Town Hall

The Deputy Mayor of Ipswich, Councillor Elizabeth Hughes, entering a message into Book of Condolences - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A book of condolences for the Queen has been opened at Ipswich Town Hall on the Cornhill.

Councillor Elizabeth Hughes, Deputy Mayor of Ipswich, entered the first message of condolence in the book on behalf of the people of Ipswich.

The book is available at the Town Hall from 10am until 5pm seven days a week, until the close of the national mourning period.

Afterwards, the book of condolences will be sent to Suffolk Archives at The Hold, near the Waterfront.

Flowers can be left at the front of the Town Hall and this will also remain in place until the end of the national mourning.

A national Book of Condolences is available online.