Litter tops the agenda for Ipswich community as action day returns

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM August 23, 2021   
PC Dom Woodmansee, councillor Colin Kreidewolf, PCSO Lou Manning, PC Mike Small, James Turnbull and Adam Keer at the Community Action Day at Maple Park, Ipswich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Litter has been a hot topic as community leaders and officials gathered for their first action day since the pandemic. 

Ipswich Borough Council's cleansing operatives, Ryan Smith, Marc James, Ashley Spencer and Barry Neal collecting litter and cleaning the roads in and around Maple Park. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Suffolk police, health officials and councillors were at Maple Park today (Monday, August 23) for a community action day to talk to local residents.  

PC Mike Small plays football with local children during the community action day at Maple Park in Ipswich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

According to Westgate ward councillor Carole Jones the topic of littering was at the forefront of their minds. 

PC Dom Woodmansee chats to the local children and gives out stickers during the community action day around Maple Park in Ipswich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"Littering is always an important issue," she said. "It seems a small thing litter but it isn't and we all have to understand we all have a part to play in keeping our community tidy."

Two children try to get the ball off PC Mike Small - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Ms Jones said that the council's street team had recently been called in to move a sofa which had been left fly-tipped in the area.

PC Dom Woodmansee chats to the local children and gives out stickers during the community action day around Maple Park in Ipswich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We have a really great waste team," said Ms Jones. "They work tirelessly and unfairly they have to clean-up after people who should be helping them."

PC Mike Small dribbling in Maple Park in Ipswich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The action day was the first to take place after the easing of coronavirus restrictions and was also a way for the community to get support from health, police and housing workers. 

Ms Jones said it was great to be able to get out and about to meet with members of the community once more. 

She said: "The first time we have had in a year to have lots of agencies able to talk to people and engage really people. 

"It was nice to be out talking to people again."

The playground in Maple Park in Ipswich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

