Litter tops the agenda for Ipswich community as action day returns

Published: 7:00 PM August 23, 2021

Litter has been a hot topic as community leaders and officials gathered for their first action day since the pandemic.

Suffolk police, health officials and councillors were at Maple Park today (Monday, August 23) for a community action day to talk to local residents.

According to Westgate ward councillor Carole Jones the topic of littering was at the forefront of their minds.

"Littering is always an important issue," she said. "It seems a small thing litter but it isn't and we all have to understand we all have a part to play in keeping our community tidy."

Ms Jones said that the council's street team had recently been called in to move a sofa which had been left fly-tipped in the area.

"We have a really great waste team," said Ms Jones. "They work tirelessly and unfairly they have to clean-up after people who should be helping them."

The action day was the first to take place after the easing of coronavirus restrictions and was also a way for the community to get support from health, police and housing workers.

Ms Jones said it was great to be able to get out and about to meet with members of the community once more.

She said: "The first time we have had in a year to have lots of agencies able to talk to people and engage really people.

"It was nice to be out talking to people again."