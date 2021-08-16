£150,000 paid to Ipswich residents self-isolating as double jabbed don't have to quarantine

Published: 11:30 AM August 16, 2021

People in Ipswich have received more than £150,000 to self-isolate since September last year as those double jabbed no longer have to quarantine.

Since Monday, people who are double jabbed or aged under 18 will no longer be legally required to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

But those unable to work and not double jabbed can still get a £500 lump-sum payment from Ipswich Borough Council before September 30 if told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace or the NHS Covid-19 app.

This is for people that are employed or self-employed, are unable to work from home and will lose income as a result of self-isolating and are currently receiving, or are the partner in the same household as someone who is receiving benefits.

Parents and guardians of young people who meet the main qualifying criteria above will still be eligible regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated or not if they have to stay at home and look after their child and are unable to work from home.

A child is anyone 15 and under or who is 16 to 25 with a Education, Health and Care (EHC) Plan and has tested positive for Covid-19 or unvaccinated and a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

Discretionary payments may also be available in exceptional circumstances to individuals who meet the main qualifying criteria but are not in receipt of qualifying benefits and are facing severe financial hardship.

Councillor Bryony Rudkin, Ipswich Borough Council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “These are challenging times and we are pleased that we have been able to support those who have, and continue to, face financial hardship as a result of Covid-19.

"Despite falling cases, the need to self-isolate when notified is still vital in protecting the most vulnerable people in our community and we hope that this scheme reassures residents in need that they will be supported while they do their bit.”

Check if you are eligible for payment here ipswich.gov.uk/content/self-isolation-support-payments.