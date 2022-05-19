Ipswich Borough Council roles shakeup as leader plans to step down

A shakeup among the decision-making executive at Ipswich Borough Council has been announced. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Changes have been made to the decision-making executive at Ipswich Borough Council, as the council leader announces his plan to stand down.

Cllr Ellesmere told Wednesday’s annual council meeting that he was elected as leader in 2019 for a four-year stint, but will not be looking to extend that beyond May 2023.

He does however intend to remain a councillor.

Leader of Ipswich Borough Council David Ellesmere - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He said: “I wish to give everyone full notice that I will not be seeking another term, so this will be my final year as leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

“I became leader of the council in 2011, and by the time of the annual meeting next year, I will have served longer in that role than anyone else since this council’s creation in 1974.

“Following our success in this year’s elections, and given this administration’s solid position for several years to come, I now feel it is an appropriate time to pass the reins on to someone else.

“I will continue as leader until the next annual meeting of the council on May 17, 2023, when the new leader will take over.

“I am not intending to resign as a councillor, and I want to continue serving my residents of the Gipping Ward.

“It has been an immense privilege to have led Ipswich Borough Council for the last 11 years – I have had amazing support from both councillors and council staff over that time and looking back I am very proud of what we have achieved together.

“But I am not going anywhere just yet – there is still a lot of work to do over the coming year before I can hand over to my successor.”

For the year ahead, Cllr Sarah Barber has opted to stand down from her role on the executive as the town centre portfolio holder, with former cabinet member for communities, Sophie Connelly (nee Meudec) rejoining the front bench.

Cllr Ellesmere will take on the town centre and tourism portfolio with his existing responsibilities for property and economic development.

Cllr Connelly will hold a newly-named position for culture and customers.

Cllr Alasdair Ross, currently portfolio holder for community protection will add health to his responsibilities, while Cllr Martin Cook will take on responsibility for major capital schemes alongside his finance and resources portfolio.

Cllr Phil Smart’s environment and climate change portfolio will now include air quality.