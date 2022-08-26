Plans to cut council tax for families on lowest incomes in Ipswich

Families on the lowest incomes in Ipswich could see their council tax bill cut under new proposals.

Ipswich Borough Council has said its plans could affect more than 7,000 households amid the cost of living crisis.

If the proposals are agreed by the council, they would be in place for 2023/24 council tax bills.

The new scheme will increase the maximum discount available to 100% for working age households on the very lowest incomes and simplify the scheme for people on Universal Credit.

The council said billpayers would save an average of £2.09 a week, with a maximum saving of £26.80 per week.

Residents of state pension age already get the highest level of discount through a national scheme and the new proposal will not affect that.

Bryony Rudkin, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for communities - Credit: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Bryony Rudkin, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for communities, said: "We know the cost of living crisis is hitting households across Ipswich and this proposal is aimed at providing additional support to some of those in greatest need."