Elections 2021: Ipswich Borough Council candidates unveiled

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:35 PM April 8, 2021   
Some polling station changes have been made in Ipswich ahead of the elections in 2021. Picture: SAR

Candidates have been published for the Ipswich Borough Council elections for 2021 - Credit: Archant

The candidates standing in the Ipswich Borough Council elections next month have been published ahead of polling day on May 6.

Ipswich Borough Council has a third of its seats up for contest - delayed from 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic meant the election couldn't be held.

One candidate will be elected for each of the 16 wards.

However, an additional candidate will also be elected in the Castle Hill and Holywells wards to fill the vacancies left by the resignations of Robin Vickery and Jan Parry respectively.

Polling takes place between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, May 6. However, more postal votes are also expected this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The votes are set to be counted at the Corn Exchange the following day.

Imrpovements to council buildings such as Grafton House are being made. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 2021 Ipswich Borough Council elections will see 18 seats in 16 wards being contested - Credit: Archant

The Labour party currently holds a majority, with 35 seats at the authority.

The Conservatives have eight seats and Liberal Democrats have three.

From the seats being contested this year, Labour is defending 14, Conservatives three and the Liberal Democrats one.

The Greens do not currently hold a seat on the council, but are fielding candidates in 14 of the 16 wards.

Two candidates from the Burning Pink Party are also joining the contest.

This year also features a host of senior names defending their seats, including seven portfolio holders from the Labour administration.

Labour council leader David Ellesmere and Conservative opposition group leader Ian Fisher are both up for election this time around.

Ballot box

Voters will go to the polls in Ipswich on May 6 2021 - Credit: PA file picture

Listed below are all the candidates standing in each ward.

Alexandra: Sachin Karale (C), Gerald Pryke (LD), Adam Rae (L)*, Tom Wilmot (G)

Bixley: Paul Bones (L), Stephanie Cullen (G), Lee Reynolds (C), Lisa Weichart (LD)

Bridge: Martin Hore (LD), Adria Pittock (G), Bryony Rudkin (L)*, Mike Scanes (C)

Castle Hill (two seats): Emily Bosley (L), Kimberley Clements (L), Jayden Dodds (G), Ian Fisher (C)*, Sam Murray (C), Martin Pakes (LD), Sophie Williams (LD)

Gainsborough: Stephen Connelly (L)*, Conrad Packwood (LD), Brieanna Patmore (G), Shayne Pooley (C)

Gipping: Lucy Drake (LD), David Ellesmere (L)*, Mark Phillips (C), Lucy Williams (G)

Holywells (two seats): Paul Daley (LD), John Downie (C), Philippa Gordon (C), Jenny Rivett (G), Barry Studd (L)*, James Whatling (L)

Priory Heath: Sarah Barber (L)*, Nicholas Jacob (LD), Andy Patmore (G), Andy Shannon (C)

Rushmere: Julie Fletcher (LD), Stephen Ion (C), Rachel Morris (G), Alasdair Ross (L)*

Sprites: Steve Flood (C), Malcolm Mitchell (LD), Colin Smart (L)*

St John's: Neil MacDonald (L)*, Josh Owens (C), Trevor Powell (LD), Jude Rook (G)

St Margaret's: Sue Hagley (BPP), Oliver Holmes (LD), Stefan Long (L), Debbie Richards (C), Kirsty Wilmot (G)

Stoke Park: Rhys Ellis (C), Martin Hynes (G), Adam Merritt (LD), Shane Spitty (L)

Westgate: Carole Jones (L)*, John Mann (G), Jennifer McCarthy (BPP), Katherine West (C), Robin Whitmore (LD)

Whitehouse: Tracy Grant (L)*, Edmund Harrison (G), Stephen Lark (C)

Whitton: Tony Gould (C), Sophie Meudec (L)*

Key: C – Conservative, L – Labour, LD – Liberal Democrats, G – Green Party, BPP - Burning Pink Party.
The asterisk denotes a sitting councillor in that authority.


Local Election
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

