Full plans for new council depot submitted – including 20m wind turbines

The New Way site is set to be a hub for refuse and recycling teams

Two 20m wind turbines are included in plans for a new base for the council's waste and fleet team at a brownfield site in New Way.

Outline plans were drawn up for the site and presented to Ipswich Borough Council's executive in December, with members agreeing to progress the project and allocating funding worth £18.2m.

A full application has now been submitted for the purpose-built depot that will include office, warehouse and vehicle maintenance buildings, vehicle parking, fuelling area, outdoor storage, car parking and landscaping.

And in an effort to meet the carbon-neutral commitment, two 20m wind turbines have also been proposed at the former factory site, close to the boundary with the River Gipping.

The 3.5ha site lies northwest of Ipswich town centre, adjacent to Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, and was previously the Le Bronze Alloys factory – although these buildings were demolished and cleared as of February 2022.

Ipswich Council is to move out of Gipping House on the Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate. - Credit: Google

The current waste and fleet services depot lies about 100m east of the proposed location, and the occupation of this building is due to end in October 2023.

Documents submitted with the application, put together by Handford Developments, state: "The scheme is a new purpose-built facility to meet the requirements of the council and provide a new sustainable and permanent facility for the benefit of those working from the site and the residents of Ipswich."

Listed economic, social and environmental benefits include the sustainability of the development, the appropriate reusing of a vacant site, improved operations for Ipswich Borough Council and support for job growth and local service improvement.

Speaking in December ahead of the executive meeting, councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Environment and Climate Change, said: "This flagship project is a great investment in our operations, our staff and the environment.

"The new depot will both enable us to continue meeting the borough's refuse and recycling needs and be a base to maintain our council homes for decades to come."

A comprehensive tree-planting programme is mentioned in the design statement, as is parking for 184 vehicles.

No disruptions to council services are anticipated.