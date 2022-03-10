News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Jumpers 4 Goalposts proves to be success for young people

Tom Cann

Published: 9:00 AM March 10, 2022
Kids playing basketball

Over 30 young people attended the Jumper 4 Goalposts scheme at Maple Park, Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich Press Office

An event aimed at getting young people aged seven to 14 active has been hailed as a success.

Held at the Multi-Use Games area in Maple Park, Ipswich, the Jumpers 4 Goalpost sessions saw more than 30 youngsters attend.

The sessions while providing fun activities also teach discipline and respect.

Coaches work with the young participants to teach them how to work as a team and are there to help young people that need support and advice.

These sessions were put on in partnership between Ipswich Borough Council and Catch 22/Positive Futures through the Jumpers 4 Goalpost scheme. 

Cllr Bryony Rudkin, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for communities and sport, said: These sessions are great at engaging a range of youngsters in the Maple Park area in positive activity as well as keeping them active.

"To see so many young people of different ages taking part and having fun is really good for the area."


Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

