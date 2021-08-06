Ipswich paddling pool 'might have to close for 24 hours for cleaning'
- Credit: RACHEL EDGE
An Ipswich paddling pool might have to close for 24 hours - because people are eating food and using ordinary nappies in the water, council staff have said.
Ipswich Borough Council said it was "sad" to see the issues with the pool at Bourne Park over the past few days.
"We’d like everyone to enjoy their visit to Bourne Park paddling pool, but sadly there have been some issues with how it’s been used over the last few days," the authority wrote on Facebook.
As such, it has asked people not to eat food in or near the pool and for parents to use swim nappies for their babies, instead of ordinary ones.
"If these rules are not followed, the pool might have to be closed for up to 24 hours for cleaning," it warned.
A family fun day at Bourne Park is also due to take place today, from noon until 4pm.
It will have a climbing wall, a wildlife exhibit, a dinosaur experience, sports challenges and a funfair.
For more information, search Facebook for Bourne Park Family Fun Day.