New EV charging points to be installed by end of the year

Siobhan Middleton, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:17 PM August 15, 2022
Electric vehicle charger being used in Cambridgeshire

The council hopes it will make it easier for people without off-road parking to charge their vehicles - Credit: CAPCA

Installation of new electric vehicle (EV) charging points in seven Ipswich car parks is expected before the end of the year.

The borough council's executive has agreed 14 new charging points aimed at supporting residents to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions through their vehicle choice.

Just over £150,000 for the initiative has been secured by a successful application for grant funding from the on-street residential chargepoint scheme, administered by the Energy Saving Trust on behalf of the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles.

The expected cost of £390,500 is to be recovered by requiring customers to pay to charge their vehicles.

Ipswich Borough Councillor Phil Smart has explained the data behind the studies. Picture: SUFFOLK CO

Ipswich Borough Councillor Phil Smart has explained the data behind the studies. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL - Credit: Contributed

Labour councillor Philip Smart, portfolio holder for the environment and climate change, said: “There is a significant proportion of people with cars in the borough don’t have access to their own off-street parking, and Suffolk County Council won’t let you trail cables over the pavement.

“As the market develops and these vehicles become more accessible, perhaps to people on low incomes in smaller houses, these residents will need somewhere to charge them.”

Chargepoints will be put in Norwich Road Shoppers car park, William Street car park, Cromwell Square car park, Fore Street car park, Smart Street car park, Regent Theatre car park, and Portman Road A car park. There will be a cost attached to charging, on top of parking.


Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

