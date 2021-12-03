Ipswich Central will continue to operate in the town for the next five years. - Credit: Paul Geater

Bosses at Ipswich Central are now preparing to go full steam ahead on their ambition to create a "connected town" after winning another term in its recent ballot.

The Business Improvement District (BID) won the support of 90% of the members who voted in what was the biggest turn-out it had ever seen when the result was announced last weekend.

One part of its vision is to create a "connected town" by encouraging people to live within walking distance of the town's heart.

But Chief Executive Paul Clement said there would be no immediate changes because the current term continues until the end of March next year.

The changes did, however, give Ipswich Central the confidence to go ahead with its preparations for the changes ahead.

One critic of Ipswich Central was Ian Fisher, the leader of the opposition Conservative group on the borough council.

Mr Fisher voted against the council backing a further term for the BID when it was discussed by the executive.

He said he accepted the result of the ballot and looked forward to working with Ipswich Central over the next five years: "

At the borough we are in probably a unique position in that our discussions about whether to back this are heard in private.

"I know that some of the concerns I expressed were shared by some in the business community - but their discussions were in private before they cast their vote."

He said one issue he had raised - the number of levy payers on the board of Ipswich Central - was being addressed and he said he would continue to question the level of the levy charged to a larger number of members in an expanded BID area.

Mr Clement said: “Our visionary plans for the Connected Town received an overwhelming response from businesses in the ballot last week. A record 69% turnout voted 90% voting in favour.

"It is disappointing that Mr Fisher and his group chose not to support those plans and could not grasp the importance of the matter in the way that businesses so clearly did.

"We are an action-based organisation, intent on delivering improvement. We will work with those that share our vision and we now have the clear mandate of businesses to do so.”



