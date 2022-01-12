New measures to tackle dog fouling in town's parks

New regulations on dog control and fouling could be introduced in Ipswich - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Community leaders are recommending new measures to curb dog fouling in Ipswich’s parks.

A new public order is being recommended for approval after a survey found 87% of people in favour of proposals.

Ipswich Borough Council’s executive has recommended that the full council adopts a new public space protection order (PSPO) which covers the control of dogs and dog fouling.

A public consultation in the summer resulted in 87% of the 585 respondents agreeing with the plans, with 96% stating they felt dog owners not picking up their pet’s mess was a problem.

Council data published for the consultation indicated 396 breaches of dog control byelaws had been reported between March and November 2020. It said that 304 of those were dogs being off leads in areas they shouldn’t be, 72 reports of dogs being in areas they shouldn’t be and 20 instances of attacks on wildlife, other dogs or causing damage to property.

The new PSPO, which is needed as a result of changes to park byelaws that means dog control will no longer be covered, must be passed by the authority’s full council before it is brought into force.

Alasdair Ross, Labour portfolio holder for public protection, said: “It is needed to provide regulation to ensure maximum protection of our parks and open spaces.

“Some people say, why are they needed? – there were 304 breaches per year, but more seriously there were 20 serious breaches which has included the death of wildlife.

“Most park staff every day will deal with some sort of issue with dogs, so it is very important. Outside of the parks dog fouling is a major issue, especially on the approach to and from schools.”

Mr Ross said it was not designed to discourage dogs and dog owners from using parks, and would be conducted in a way where park staff would talk to dog owners first in the event of any problems.

Once enacted, those found breaching the rules could face a £100 fine.

It is not yet clear when it will go to full council for a decision or when the rules may be introduced if approved there.



