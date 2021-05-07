Live

Published: 2:22 PM May 7, 2021 Updated: 3:27 PM May 7, 2021

The results from yesterday's borough council elections in Ipswich are being counted and will be appearing here as they are announced.

A third of the 48 seats at the borough are up for grabs and there are two more by-elections - so 18 councillors can be elected.

The Conservatives cannot win control mathematically - but if they won every seat they could deny Labour an overall majority. However that is extremely unlikely.

The results are expected to start coming through during the mid afternoon and should be completed by about 7pm.