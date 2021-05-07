News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Live

Election 2021: Ipswich Borough Council results

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 2:22 PM May 7, 2021    Updated: 3:27 PM May 7, 2021
Polling Station at Christchurch Park

Election results from Ipswich Borough - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The results from yesterday's borough council elections in Ipswich are being counted and will be appearing here as they are announced.

A third of the 48 seats at the borough are up for grabs and there are two more by-elections - so 18 councillors can be elected.

The Conservatives cannot win control mathematically - but if they won every seat they could deny Labour an overall majority. However that is extremely unlikely.

The results are expected to start coming through during the mid afternoon and should be completed by about 7pm.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A137 and A14 were closed for nearly seven hours in Wherstead on Monday night

Ipswich Live

Man in 30s dies in serious crash between two cars in Wherstead

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Jace Ennis has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to drug crimes at Ipswich Crown Court. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich crack cocaine and heroin dealer jailed

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Teresa found out she'd won £10,000 a month for the next year over a cup of morning tea

People | Video

Woodbridge nurse plans Caribbean retirement after National Lottery win

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to ho

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich shops after medical emergency

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus