Ipswich sees 25% rise in demand for repairs to council homes

Ipswich Borough Council is hoping to clear a backlog of repairs at homes owned by the authority after it was revealed demand rose by a quarter during Covid.

A council spokesman said it has seen requests from tenants rise from 16,000 in an average year to 20,000 during the lockdowns.

Community leaders are to ask the council's executive to release extra funds to pay for more contractors.

Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for housing, said: "I am truly sorry that the continuing fallout from Covid has meant that some tenants have had to wait longer than we intended for repairs to their council home and that we have not been able to get empty council homes ready for their next tenants as quickly as we would like.

"Everyone will be aware of the widespread supply problems the country is experiencing at the moment and Ipswich Borough Council is not immune from this.

"We are working to bring this repairs backlog down as quickly as possible. Going out to tender straight away for more building contractors will help us get back on schedule."