Council to invest £3.5m in Ipswich play areas

Ipswich Borough Council has agreed to invest £3.5million to fund a major programme of investment to improve play areas across the town.

The decision was agreed at the council's budget meeting last week and will see play equipment upgraded and, in some cases, improved, such as changing from a “neighbourhood” facility to a “destination” so people will make a special journey to visit it.

The decision on which play areas will be improved will be decided at the council's executive meeting next week and is planned to include Alderman Road Rec, Castle Hill Rec, Fen Bight Circle, Gippeswyk Park, Hawke Road and Holywells Park.

Councillor Philip Smart, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and climate change said: "It is right that we are making our well-regarded play areas even more of a priority with further of them on the way across the town as new ones are provided near new housing developments.

"We are investing a million pounds in play areas in 2022/23, including £180,000 on Castle Hill Rec and £250,000 in Holywells Park on improvements.

"This commitment shows that our new Play Area Strategy is a step-change improvement to make our play areas even better."