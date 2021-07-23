Council meetings to be recorded - but no video stream
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich council has agreed to provide audio recordings of full council and executive meetings after lobbying by an opposition councillor – but ruled out video streams for now because of the costs.
Council meetings and committees nationwide switched to online gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic under emergency Government legislation, which has helped improve transparency and engagement with decision making.
But meetings must now be held again in person after the Government refused to extend legislation.
While most of Suffolk’s councils have offered live video streams or recordings available to watch back of key meetings being held in person, Ipswich Borough Council has not had video provision.
It has agreed to provide audio recordings of full council and executive meetings but ruled out video recordings or streams.
You may also want to watch:
According to figures presented to full council back in January, the cost of new equipment like cameras and microphones would be in the region of £35,000-£45,000.
Most Read
- 1 Sought-after Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88K
- 2 Community 'very shocked' by stabbing in Ipswich
- 3 Man in his 30s stabbed in 'serious assault' in Ipswich
- 4 Bin lorry driver ran over colleague's leg in Kesgrave
- 5 Hotel and new shop planned for Ipswich retail park
- 6 Turkish delight and blood orange among flavours on offer at new ice cream parlour
- 7 Drug dealer seen bragging in YouTube rap videos
- 8 Work to start on new Ipswich town centre retirement homes
- 9 Town co-owner Bakay on future of Portman Road name
- 10 Ipswich restaurant offers free meals over summer holidays