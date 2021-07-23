Council meetings to be recorded - but no video stream

Published: 5:13 PM July 23, 2021

Most staff from Grafton House have been working from home since March. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Ipswich council has agreed to provide audio recordings of full council and executive meetings after lobbying by an opposition councillor – but ruled out video streams for now because of the costs.

Council meetings and committees nationwide switched to online gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic under emergency Government legislation, which has helped improve transparency and engagement with decision making.

But meetings must now be held again in person after the Government refused to extend legislation.

While most of Suffolk’s councils have offered live video streams or recordings available to watch back of key meetings being held in person, Ipswich Borough Council has not had video provision.

It has agreed to provide audio recordings of full council and executive meetings but ruled out video recordings or streams.

According to figures presented to full council back in January, the cost of new equipment like cameras and microphones would be in the region of £35,000-£45,000.



