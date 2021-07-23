News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Council meetings to be recorded - but no video stream

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:13 PM July 23, 2021   
Most staff from Grafton House have been working from home since March. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most staff from Grafton House have been working from home since March. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Ipswich council has agreed to provide audio recordings of full council and executive meetings after lobbying by an opposition councillor – but ruled out video streams for now because of the costs.

Council meetings and committees nationwide switched to online gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic under emergency Government legislation, which has helped improve transparency and engagement with decision making.

But meetings must now be held again in person after the Government refused to extend legislation.

While most of Suffolk’s councils have offered live video streams or recordings available to watch back of key meetings being held in person, Ipswich Borough Council has not had video provision.

It has agreed to provide audio recordings of full council and executive meetings but ruled out video recordings or streams.

You may also want to watch:

According to figures presented to full council back in January, the cost of new equipment like cameras and microphones would be in the region of £35,000-£45,000.


Most Read

  1. 1 Sought-after Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88K
  2. 2 Community 'very shocked' by stabbing in Ipswich
  3. 3 Man in his 30s stabbed in 'serious assault' in Ipswich
  1. 4 Bin lorry driver ran over colleague's leg in Kesgrave
  2. 5 Hotel and new shop planned for Ipswich retail park
  3. 6 Turkish delight and blood orange among flavours on offer at new ice cream parlour
  4. 7 Drug dealer seen bragging in YouTube rap videos
  5. 8 Work to start on new Ipswich town centre retirement homes
  6. 9 Town co-owner Bakay on future of Portman Road name
  7. 10 Ipswich restaurant offers free meals over summer holidays
Coronavirus
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cebo Madikazi was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Assistant beaver leader caught with indecent images of children

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
B&M in Carr Street, Ipswich

Pair stole 85 cans of tinned salmon from B&M in Ipswich

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Four people have been charged with offences after a protest at a Shell garage in Newnham Road, Cambr

Man threatened to set himself alight at garage after being refused beer

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Ravenswood Lidl

Ipswich planners expected to give approval to Lidl at Futura Park

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus