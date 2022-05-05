News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Live

Follow Ipswich Council's election count here

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 10:30 PM May 5, 2022
Ipswich election count

The count will continue until the early hours of Friday morning. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

This is where you can find the fastest-moving news and gossip from the Ipswich council election count at the Corn Exchange on Thursday night and Friday morning.

We will be publishing the results as they are declared together with comment from some of the political activists and candidates at the count through our rolling Twitter feed.

A full report complete with comments and results of all 16 wards will be published during the early hours of Friday morning once the count itself has been completed.

There will also be analysis of how the results in Ipswich compare with those elsewhere in the country as voters have their say on how they feel about issues in their local areas.


