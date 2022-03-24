Ipswich council will start sending rebates to help with energy bills from next month. - Credit: citizenside.com

The £150 government rebate to help out with energy cost rises should be paid into the bank account of Ipswich households who pay council tax by direct debit from April.

The rebate is being paid to people who live in homes that are in Band A to D - 94% of the homes in Ipswich - by the borough council through its council tax service on behalf of the government.

Everyone who pays council tax by direct debit will have the rebate credited directly to their bank account. The council is urging those who do not pay by direct debit to set one up if possible.

Households that cannot set up a direct debit will be contacted directly by the council to tell them how to get the rebate, but are likely to have to wait longer to get it.

Ipswich council chief executive Russell Williams said: “There’s never been a better time to set-up a Direct Debit to pay your Council Tax bill.

"As we have the bank or building society details of those who pay the Council Tax by Direct Debit, we can use these to pay the £150 Council Tax Energy Rebate. Those who pay by Direct Debit also enjoy all the other benefits of this no-hassle way to pay their Council Tax bill.

“But if a householder does not yet pay by Direct Debit, we will be contacting them about how to receive their Council Tax Energy Rebate.”



