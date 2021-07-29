Final chance to have say on Ipswich Local Plan – but what's included?

Published: 5:18 PM July 29, 2021

Ipswich Borough Council has launched its final consultation period on the town's Local Plan – but what is included in it?

What is a Local Plan?

In short, a Local Plan is a document setting out planning proposals for new developments in a local authority area.

They are used to help decide on planning applications and act as a local guide to what can be built where.

Areas are allocated for uses such as residential or commercial, although allocation does not mean a development is certain, nor guarantee an application has been or will be submitted.

Local Plans should be reviewed every five years, with the Local Plan in question covering Ipswich from 2018 to 2036.

What is the stage with the Ipswich Local Plan?

The plan review was submitted to the government in June last year, with inspectors now confirming a consultation on proposed "main modifications" can take place.

The "main modifications" are changes considered necessary to make the plan sound and legally compliant.

The consultation is taking place solely for the main modifications, ending on September 23.

What are the main aims of the Ipswich Local Plan?

The council hopes to create at least 9,500 jobs in the borough through the provision of a minimum of 23.2ha of employment land.

It also hopes to deliver at least 8,280 new homes across the Ipswich Housing Market Area while supporting Ipswich's position as Suffolk's county town.

That figure equates to an average of 460 a year. Of those, 644 have already been completed and 3,205 are under construction.

The plan also states the council's ambition remains for a northern route to be built around Ipswich, with a strong preference for an inner route linking the A12 at Martlesham to the A14 south of Claydon. Any plans for the "northern bypass" were recommended for axing by the county council last year.

Other commitments include improvements to both the A12 and A14, education provision, health and leisure provision and green infrastructure.

What are some of the stand-out allocations in the Local Plan?

Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich

Land at the northern end of Humber Doucy Lane

The land is split between Ipswich and East Suffolk, with the land allocated for 449 homes. Of the land within Ipswich, 60% is allocated for housing and 40% for open space and green or community infrastructure.

The Ipswich Garden Suburb

The much-debated garden suburb, split between three neighbourhoods, would bring 3,500 dwellings, a medium or large supermarket and three primary schools.

The Island Site

Land on the Ipswich Waterfront's New Cut has been allocated for housing, commercial and leisure uses – with an indicative capacity of 421 homes. Boat-related employment uses would be retained.

Helena Road/Patteson Road

A key site for regeneration on the Waterfront, the 1.87ha site has the indicative capacity for 337 homes.

Sir Alf Ramsey Way Bus Depot

Currently used as an Ipswich Buses depot, the land has been allocated for mixed residential and office use, with an indicative capacity of around 48 dwellings. The depot would require relocation.

West End Road Car Park

The existing surface car park has been allocated for residential and long-stay car parking. A multi-storey car park would be built, with the remaining land having an indicative capacity of 67 dwellings.

South Ravenswood

Five sites have been allocated for a mix of uses in the southern area of Ravenswood, with land facing Alnesbourn Crescent having an indicative capacity of 34 homes. A patch east of Mansbrook Boulevard has an indicative capacity of 126 dwellings.

County Hall

The disused Grade II building in St Helen's Street has an indicative capacity of 40 homes and has solely been allocated for residential use.

What has the council said?

The council has invited residents, businesses and developers to have their say on the main modifications, which are available to view here.

Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council’s planning portfolio holder, said: “Once approved, this plan will help guide the sustainable growth of Ipswich, something that affects us all – this final phase of consultation is a key step in the process of getting the plan adopted.”



















