Council set to buy 'valuable' woodland area in Ipswich

Ipswich Borough Council is set to purchase an area of woodland to protect a "valuable green lung".

The council is proposing to purchase the woodland in Mitre Way, off Bishops Hill, to ensure it is protected and maintained.

The 1.12-acre site is not far from the waterfront and the town centre, and has a long history of refused planning applications for a single residential property.

The White Elm Woodland Community Interest Company (CIC) was set up to secure the future of the wood and was crowdfunded to try and acquire the site.

Before submitting the offer by the council, discussions were held with the CIC for it to contribute by way of a Deed of Gift towards the council’s acquisition. However, the council would be the sole purchaser.

A plan is being developed to ensure the woodland is actively managed and that it remains protected and a valuable asset to the local community.

Leader of Ipswich Borough Council David Ellesmere said: "I am glad we have been able to work with White Elm Woodland to protect this valuable 'green lung' in Ipswich."

Faye Harburt, a director of White Elm Woodland Community Interest Company, said: “We are pleased that Mitre Way would be maintained as woodland and we would look forward to working with Ipswich Borough Council to ensure the best use of this green space in the coming years.”