News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star Home > News > Local Council

Museum exhibits from Ipswich and Colchester move online

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 5:02 PM December 13, 2020   
Ipswich Museum natural history gallery

Ipswich Museum's exhibits can now be viewed online as well as in person. - Credit: Ipswich council

Exhibits from museums in Ipswich and Colchester can now be viewed online after they were all downloaded on to a website by the organisation that runs them.

The database includes thousands of records of natural and man-made objects created over the last 65 million years.

This new resource will prove invaluable for anyone wanting to find out more about towns' rich heritage. It is free to use, and no registration is required. Search for high-definition images of individual objects, zoom in, examine and even print them out for reference.

Experts have curated a number of collections based on popular subjects and requests. In these you can explore about 7,000 records in the Ipswich collections, including its Victorian taxidermy collection, works by John Constable and other leading Suffolk artists, items from the costume collections, plus artefacts and pictures from previous exhibitions including ‘Twist and Turns’ and ‘Ipswich Through Time’. The team will be adding new collections regularly, so it’s advisable to check back for new content.

Carole Jones, Portfolio Holder for Ipswich Borough Council’s Museums Service, has said: “Giving the public access to Ipswich’s vast collection online is an excellent opportunity to share the fascinating objects we have in our care. This is great news, both for the people of Ipswich, and for anyone who is keen to find out more about our wonderful collections.”

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News
Suffolk
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sin bar temporarily stripped of licence - as man arrested over alleged...

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Huge 8ft dead python found near Orwell Bridge

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

'Concern' as Ipswich Covid-19 rates rise above national average

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Arrest warrant issued for Kesgrave man accused of animal sex crimes

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus