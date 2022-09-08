What can you expect at Ipswich Museum after £8.7m works?
Ipswich Museum is set to close its doors for over two years as it prepares for £8.7m refurbishment works.
Work will begin next month, with the attraction closing from 5pm on Sunday, October 2.
The project is not due to be completed until 2025.
Ipswich Borough Council says feedback on initial plans has emphasised the importance of retaining the building's original Victorian atmosphere alongside the addition of new facilities such as a coffee shop, improved gift shop area and customer facilities.
Regarding exhibits, the popular woolly mammoth and giraffe will be carefully covered for protection while works take place around them.
The mammoth will also be provided a dedicated space in a bid to create a nationally recognised Ice Age collection.
Delicate exhibits, such as the whale skull in the Geology Gallery, will be left where they are due to their fragile nature.
Frank Hargrave, Colchester and Ipswich Museums Manager at Colchester Borough Council, said the refurbishment will preserve its Victorian fabric while also creating a new and improved space for visitors.
"We want to show people the most exciting things", he said.
"There is so much poorly used space which we know we can do much more with.
"A job of a museum is to give people inspiration as well as a nice day out.
"We will be carrying out extensive consultations with the public to ensure we have a museum that meets the interests of everyone."
Recently, thousands of people signed an online petition objecting to aspects of the redevelopment.
However, Ipswich Borough Council said concerns were based on a misunderstanding of early drawings and designs.
Ideas have been proposed for a more interactive experience for visitors, with suggestions such as augmented reality being discussed.
Plans also include the artificial recreation of Victorian light in the main room.
"We want the building to maintain its Victorian aesthetic," said Frank.
"At the moment, it's quite dark in some rooms so we would like to try to brighten it up a little."
Works will also see the building also become more accessible, with the lift to the upper floor being moved to the front of the building and an increase in the number of toilets.
However, a large portion of the money will be spent on repairs, with the project being the first time in over 40 years that the building has received such investment.
"We can't keep patching it up," said Frank.
"It's a false economy.
"Now we have the chance to properly invest and carry out important works."
Enhancements are being funded thanks to a collaboration between Ipswich Borough Council, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Friends of Ipswich Museum and various other Trusts and Foundations with an interest in local heritage and museum services.
Cllr Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for Ipswich Museum, said: “This exciting project will see Ipswich Museum’s facilities improved and better access for all. The architectural beauty that is Ipswich Museum will be restored to its former glory as we preserve the significant Victorian fabric and fittings in the Natural History Gallery.
“Through creating spaces suitable for today’s learning and education requirements, Ipswich Museum will be a fantastic place to visit for generations to come and learn in new ways.”