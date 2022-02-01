Eco-friendly toilet facilities 'great addition' to Whitehouse Park

Environmentally-friendly toilets have been installed in the first of four Ipswich parks.

The brand new composting toilets, with disabled access and baby changing facilities, are available in Whitehouse Park - and will be arriving in Murray Road Recreation Ground, Castle Hill Park and Dumbarton Road Recreation Ground in due course.

Councillor Phil Smart, portfolio holder for parks, said: "Access to quality public toilets is something we know is important to park visitors and rather than close the toilets in our parks, as other councils are doing, we will be improving the visitor experience by replacing existing facilities with new environmentally-friendly composting toilets while ensuring that energy and water usage is reduced in line with our wider climate change strategy.

"Similar toilets are already in use at some of the council's allotment sites and we know they will be a great addition to our parks."

The new toilets do not need to be connected to mains water, sewerage or electricity as they use solar power for lighting and hand sanitiser is provided as an alternative to handwashing.

The toilets will reduce the council's carbon emissions by 1.48 tonnes of CO2e per year.