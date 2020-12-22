News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
New name plates for historic quays launched with ceremony on barge

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM December 22, 2020   
Victor's skipper, Dave 'Wes' Westwood with Geoffrey Dyball and Cllr Phil Smart, with the new plaque for Wherry Quay 

Historic barge Victor took centre stage as quay names linked to Ipswich's heritage were unveiled on the town's Waterfront.

Ipswich borough councillor Phil Smart and Ipswich Maritime Trust chairman Geoffrey Dyball with the new plaque for Wherry Quay on the Ipswich Waterfront 

A blue plate for Wherry Quay was officially unveiled by Ipswich Maritime Trust (IMT) chairman Geoffrey Dyball and Ipswich Borough Councillor Phil Smart, following a small, socially-distanced ceremony aboard the barge.

A plate for Albion Quay is another of those which has been installed by Ipswich Borough Council, following a campaign by IMT.

Stuart Grimwade, IMT's image archivist, said: "We want to thank Phil Smart for helping to bring this about, and Wes Westbrook and crew for the use of Victor's foredeck."

IMT has been campaigning to see the historic quay names reinstated, and says the restoration of the quay names will complement its Window Museum, which is currently celebrating its 20th exhibition, and help visitors to the Waterfront to learn more about the town's maritime heritage. An exhibition about the quay names may be held at the museum in future.

The IMT also wants to restore old names  for quays and wharves such as Common Quay, which were never classified as streets because they predate the founding of the Post Office.

Ipswich Borough Council
Suffolk
Ipswich News

