News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Regent expansion project takes step forward as plans urged for approval

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM June 26, 2022
The grey modular extension design image.

It's hoped that the extension would be able to attract more shows to the venue. - Credit: KLH Architects/IBC

Plans for an extension at Ipswich's Regent Theatre have been recommended for approval by planning officers.

The project will be discussed at the Ipswich Borough Council planning and development committee on Wednesday, June 29.

The project would see new dressing rooms and facilities for performers behind the main building, next to the manager's office.  

Council bosses hope the scheme will help to attract more and larger shows to the venue.

The plans would see a readymade unit with three dressing rooms with toilets and showers, an open area and a kitchen.

Due to the fact the building is Grade II listed, having been built in 1929, special permission is needed.

The application has been formally made by KLH architects, on behalf of the council, who say that they are confident the proposals would not damage the historic setting of the theatre.

The Regent Theatre, Ipswich

The plans have been recommended for approval by planning officers. - Credit: Google Maps

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich man charged with string of sexual offences
  2. 2 Could you offer one of these rescue animals their forever home in Suffolk?
  3. 3 Swimming pool at primary school open again after two years
  1. 4 Revealed: All the places crimes were reported in Ipswich in April
  2. 5 Tributes paid to 'calm and caring' grassroots football stalwart 'Mr Exiles'
  3. 6 Baby porpoise washes up at Suffolk beach
  4. 7 7 walks in Suffolk with a stunning view
  5. 8 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  6. 9 Warning after spate of catalytic converter thefts
  7. 10 Mapped: Where parasite dangerous to dogs has been reported in Suffolk

The grey modular buildings would be placed on the hard standing area inside the fence at the theatre and would also include new signs indicating the entrance.

Now, planning officers have recommended that the plans are approved, with some conditions, including granting planning permission for a temporary period of five years to allow for future assessment to be undertaken "given its proximity to heritage assets."

The report adds: "The proposed development would be a well-designed form of development that would function well and would be well integrated with adjoining areas.

"Furthermore the proposal would be acceptable having regard to its impact upon heritage assets and supports the enhancement of existing arts, cultural and tourism facility.

"The proposal would not impact negatively on the amenity of residents in close proximity of the site.

"The proposed design is considered to be functional and as such it is appropriate being subservient to the theatre but also helping to reinforce the theatre’s identity and visibility.

"It will also boost the longer-term sustainability of the Regent as a venue helping maintain it within a viable use consistent with its conservation."

Ipswich Borough Council
Regent Theatre
Planning
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ipswich's Gippeswyk Road has been blocked off due to the incident

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man found dead as police and fire service called to Ipswich home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted to turn the Golden Ship Inn on Cliff Road, in Ipswich, Suffolk, into flats

Planning

Plans for flats in former Ipswich pub progress

Abygail Fossett

person
The Ipswich-Lowestoft line remains closed today. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Train services in Suffolk cancelled after horses escape onto tracks

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Owner of the Blue Naan at Felixstowe, Johnny Hussain, with one of his non-alcaholic cocktails

'Quietly confident' - Felixstowe Indian restaurant goes alcohol-free

Abygail Fossett

person