Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Ipswich registry office to move

Angus Williams

Published: 11:34 AM September 28, 2022
Endeavour House which will be the home of Ipswich registry office from next month.

Endeavour House which will be the home of Ipswich registry office from next month. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Registry Office will move to a new home next month.

The office – more properly known as a register office – will leave St Peter House in Grimwade Street on Friday, September 30 before reopening at Endeavour House on Tuesday, October 4.

From that date, registrations of births and deaths, together with notices of marriages or civil partnerships and early bird ceremonies will take place at the building which is also home to Suffolk County Council.

Councillor Bobby Bennett, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for equality and communities, said: “The new accommodation at Endeavour House will provide bright, modern facilities and improved accessibility for all our customers. It is also a more central location in Ipswich, which has excellent transport links, with the railway station, a number of bus routes serving the area and parking close by.”

And from next year couples who tie the knot in a registry office ceremony in Ipswich will get married in the Pickwick Room at Ipswich Town Hall. 

Suffolk County Council
Ipswich News

