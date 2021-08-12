Published: 5:30 AM August 12, 2021

The cost of residents' parking permits is set to go up. - Credit: Archant

Parking permits for some Ipswich residents are to go up by £10 from October 1 this year and by another £10 from October 1 2022 - a 50% rise in total.

Ipswich Council's executive decided to put up the cost of residents' permits after hearing that changes in the way the cost of enforcing them was calculated meant the parking enforcement service was now making a substantial loss.

The cost of an annual permit for the first car owned by a household will go up from £40 to £50 this year and up to £60 next year. The cost of permit for second and further vehicles per household goes up from £80 to £100 to £120.

Many of the areas that have residents' parking permits are in St Margaret's Ward and local councillor Oliver Holmes said many residents felt they were at a disadvantage compared with other areas of the town that had free on-street parking.



