'Threatening' letters sent to Ipswich residents who replaced street trees
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Furious Ipswich residents are upset at Suffolk County Council for telling them to take down the trees they planted.
Those from Westwood Avenue argue that they are just replacing trees that the council have left to decay outside their homes.
But SCC thinks that as the highway authority all works should be sent directly to them to carry out.
So it has sent a letter to residents threatening legal action if the seven trees are not taken down.
Westwood Avenue resident Edward Bastow said: "It's utterly ridiculous. They should be encouraging tree planting not using heavy-handed threats of legal action to stop people planting.
"Residents are trying to do the right and they get a load of abuse.
"It's just so ridiculous, they should replace the trees but instead they wasting time sending legal letters threatening the local community.
Most Read
- 1 A14 closed after emergency services attend three vehicle crash
- 2 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 3 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
- 4 How a geek shop became a safe place for neurodiverse Ipswich families
- 5 Seafront area site set for homes and shops or offices
- 6 Family who honour mum with lights display among Christmas winners
- 7 Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich
- 8 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 4-0 win at Gillingham
- 9 DIY TV shows are fuelling 'detrimental' Ipswich shipping container home extensions
- 10 Five sites Aldi could build supermarket in Suffolk town
"It's just pathetic, isn't it?"
Mr Bastow added residents are not just thinking about the local environment but also the way trees can protect grass verges.
"If the council did their job and replaced the trees we wouldn't need to replace them," he said. "They keep people from parking on the grass well."
St Margaret's and Westgate ward county councillor Inga Lockington says she has also been badgering the council about replacing trees locally.
Mrs Lockington said: "Residents were really upset about receiving those threatening letters.
"Everyone is talking about the need to plant trees at the council.
"In Ipswich, so few highways trees have been replaced."
A spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council said: "Any requests relating to changes within the highway boundary, such as planting trees, should be sent to Suffolk County Council before any work takes place.
"A number of factors must be considered when planting trees, such as; public safety, proximity to the road, verge widths, types of tree, root protection and parking - on this occasion, this has not happened. We will work with residents to further understand their concerns.
"In the next few weeks, cabinet member for Ipswich operational highways, councillor Paul West will be discussing the biodiversity policy development panel findings, which details ways in which biodiversity can be increased on highways verges."